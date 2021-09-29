Analysts Set AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Price Target at $8.88

Shares of AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised AGF Management from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$9.75 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of AGFMF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293. AGF Management has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $6.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.04.

AGF Management Ltd. is a diversified global asset management firm. It offers investment solutions to a wide range of clients, from individual investors and financial advisors to institutions, including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, and foundations. The firm provides investment management with operations and investments in North America, Europe, and Asia.

