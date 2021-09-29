Analysts Expect Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) to report earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the highest is ($0.27). Xenon Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 52%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.43). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.65) to ($1.71). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 323.04%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XENE. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 212.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11,115.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XENE opened at $15.33 on Friday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $21.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.43 million, a PE ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.99.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

