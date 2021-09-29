Analysts Expect Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) to Post $0.07 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) will post $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings. Tencent Music Entertainment Group posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Macquarie downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.30 to $5.10 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Loop Capital cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, HSBC cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.01.

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $7.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.51. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $32.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth $44,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 281.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 113.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 434.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

