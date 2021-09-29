Analysts Expect SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $160.97 Million

Analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) will report $160.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $159.24 million to $162.70 million. SL Green Realty reported sales of $173.54 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full year sales of $652.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $651.69 million to $652.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $683.25 million, with estimates ranging from $663.20 million to $703.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SL Green Realty.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.11). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 32.04%. The business had revenue of $184.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SLG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays started coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.30.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $215,858.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLG. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 501.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. 87.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLG opened at $73.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.37. SL Green Realty has a 1-year low of $40.47 and a 1-year high of $85.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.63.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.20%.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

