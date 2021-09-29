Analysts Expect Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2021

Analysts forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) will announce earnings per share of ($0.55) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Replimune Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.50) and the lowest is ($0.61). Replimune Group posted earnings of ($0.46) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Replimune Group will report full year earnings of ($2.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.40) to ($1.99). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.85) to ($1.90). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Replimune Group.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09).

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Replimune Group from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

REPL stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $30.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 735 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,430. Replimune Group has a 52 week low of $21.51 and a 52 week high of $54.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 30.87 and a quick ratio of 30.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 2.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.43.

In other news, insider Pamela Esposito sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total value of $153,502.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Coffin sold 7,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $312,712.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 158,456 shares of company stock valued at $5,171,753. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REPL. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 180.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 18.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Replimune Group during the first quarter worth $124,000. 73.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Replimune Group (REPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL)

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.