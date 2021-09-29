Analysts Expect Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) will announce earnings per share of ($0.55) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Replimune Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.50) and the lowest is ($0.61). Replimune Group posted earnings of ($0.46) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Replimune Group will report full year earnings of ($2.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.40) to ($1.99). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.85) to ($1.90). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Replimune Group.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09).

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Replimune Group from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

REPL stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $30.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 735 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,430. Replimune Group has a 52 week low of $21.51 and a 52 week high of $54.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 30.87 and a quick ratio of 30.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 2.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.43.

In other news, insider Pamela Esposito sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total value of $153,502.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Coffin sold 7,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $312,712.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 158,456 shares of company stock valued at $5,171,753. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REPL. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 180.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 18.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Replimune Group during the first quarter worth $124,000. 73.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

