Analysts Expect Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Million

Brokerages expect Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) to announce $1.01 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Renalytix AI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $1.21 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renalytix AI will report full year sales of $2.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 million to $2.23 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $32.24 million, with estimates ranging from $22.70 million to $41.77 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Renalytix AI.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Renalytix AI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 19th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Renalytix AI in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:RNLX opened at $19.89 on Friday. Renalytix AI has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $35.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.50 and a beta of -0.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Renalytix AI by 203.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Renalytix AI in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Renalytix AI in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Renalytix AI in the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Renalytix AI by 278.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.47% of the company’s stock.

Renalytix AI Company Profile

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

