Analysts Expect Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Huntington Bancshares reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Huntington Bancshares.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HBAN. Raymond James raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $15.67 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

