Analysts Expect Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Brokerages expect Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) to announce $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Helios Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.88. Helios Technologies reported earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $3.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $4.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Helios Technologies.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.34. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $223.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Helios Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 87.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Helios Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Helios Technologies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th.

In other news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason Lemar Morgan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,800 shares of company stock worth $245,132. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 7.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Helios Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $399,000. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLIO stock traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.80. Helios Technologies has a 1 year low of $35.80 and a 1 year high of $90.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.07%.

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

