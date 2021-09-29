Analysts Expect CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Will Post Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) to report $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CRA International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.19. CRA International reported earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CRA International will report full year earnings of $5.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.89 to $5.17. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $5.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CRA International.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.60. CRA International had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $148.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.26 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRAI. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $101.00) on shares of CRA International in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In other CRA International news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total transaction of $621,741.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,325,480.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad M. Holmes sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $617,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,050,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,269 shares of company stock valued at $2,522,918. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRAI. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRA International in the 1st quarter worth about $12,000,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CRA International by 779.8% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 268,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,999,000 after purchasing an additional 238,141 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,781,000 after acquiring an additional 18,762 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CRA International by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,301,000 after acquiring an additional 10,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CRA International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $811,000. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRAI stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,918. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.90 million, a PE ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.57. CRA International has a 12-month low of $36.32 and a 12-month high of $102.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. CRA International’s payout ratio is currently 31.04%.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

