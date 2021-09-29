Analysts Anticipate Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Will Announce Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to post earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tesla’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.95. Tesla reported earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Tesla will report full-year earnings of $5.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $5.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $9.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tesla.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $875.00 target price (up previously from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$900.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $657.62 price objective (down from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $606.65.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.95, for a total value of $946,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,459 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total transaction of $2,950,029.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,047,216.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,152 shares of company stock valued at $63,920,737. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 72,656.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,020,119 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015,968 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 39.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,864,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,297 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 217.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,381 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $552,633,000 after purchasing an additional 566,506 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 28.3% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,047,283 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,398,601,000 after purchasing an additional 452,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,871,000. Institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $13.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $777.56. 25,342,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,832,336. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 406.88, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $713.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $674.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. Tesla has a twelve month low of $379.11 and a twelve month high of $900.40.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

