Analysts Anticipate Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) to Post -$0.49 EPS

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2021

Analysts forecast that Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) will post ($0.49) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Omega Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.55). The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, December 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omega Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.07) to ($1.77). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.92) to ($3.31). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Omega Therapeutics.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 10th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($2.94).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMGA traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $18.77. 1,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,706. Omega Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $24.29.

Omega Therapeutics Company Profile

Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

