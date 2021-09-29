Analysts Anticipate Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to Announce $2.57 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.57 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty One analysts have made estimates for Netflix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.71. Netflix reported earnings of $1.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 47.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Netflix will report full year earnings of $10.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.94 to $11.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $12.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.65 to $13.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Netflix.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. KGI Securities began coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective (up from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $620.51.

Netflix stock opened at $583.85 on Friday. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $463.41 and a fifty-two week high of $615.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $258.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.50, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $552.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $528.91.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,649 shares of company stock worth $9,729,194. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 18.7% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,586 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 16.3% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,576 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 19.8% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,617 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at about $6,468,000. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.0% during the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

