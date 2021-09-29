Analysts Anticipate LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) to Announce $0.69 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) to report $0.69 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for LendingTree’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. LendingTree posted earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 365.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LendingTree will report full year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $3.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $6.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover LendingTree.

Get LendingTree alerts:

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $1.65. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $270.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.01 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on LendingTree from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Stephens decreased their price objective on LendingTree from $365.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.50.

In other LendingTree news, Director Robin Henderson sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $124,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Neil Salvage sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total value of $370,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,508.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TREE. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of LendingTree by 2,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of LendingTree by 711.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of LendingTree by 15.6% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LendingTree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree stock opened at $141.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.61 and a 200-day moving average of $195.95. LendingTree has a twelve month low of $141.09 and a twelve month high of $372.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -205.70 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LendingTree (TREE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.