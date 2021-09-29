Analysts Anticipate Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) to Announce $0.76 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) to announce earnings per share of $0.76 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.74. Huron Consulting Group reported earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full-year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Huron Consulting Group.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $230.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.38 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 2.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total transaction of $832,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,692,541.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 393,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 102,800.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,214,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,712,000 after purchasing an additional 640,341 shares during the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HURN opened at $51.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Huron Consulting Group has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $61.99.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huron Consulting Group (HURN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.