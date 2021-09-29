Analysts Anticipate Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Will Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to announce earnings per share of $0.57 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Genpact’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. Genpact posted earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Genpact will report full-year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.41. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Genpact.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Genpact had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $988.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.21 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

In other news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $100,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $250,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Genpact by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,603,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,318,000 after purchasing an additional 18,006 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact in the first quarter valued at $235,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 53.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Genpact by 3,558.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 244,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,476,000 after buying an additional 237,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Genpact by 37.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,408,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $445,686,000 after buying an additional 2,855,182 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genpact stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.50. 654,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,723. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.05. Genpact has a 52 week low of $33.91 and a 52 week high of $52.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Genpact’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

