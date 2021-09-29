Analysts Anticipate BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.56) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for BeyondSpring’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.69). BeyondSpring posted earnings of ($0.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BeyondSpring will report full-year earnings of ($2.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.45) to ($2.04). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($1.48). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BeyondSpring.

Get BeyondSpring alerts:

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.49). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BYSI. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of BeyondSpring from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised BeyondSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of BeyondSpring in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in BeyondSpring by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,008,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,406,000 after buying an additional 443,045 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 16.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,418,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,807,000 after buying an additional 202,061 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 82.7% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 430,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 194,930 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in BeyondSpring by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 8.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 217,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 17,851 shares during the period. 19.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BeyondSpring stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.09. The stock had a trading volume of 728,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,233. BeyondSpring has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.04. The stock has a market cap of $590.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. It operates through PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BeyondSpring (BYSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BeyondSpring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeyondSpring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.