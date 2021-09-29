Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.600-$1.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60 billion-$3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.26 billion.

Shares of ADI opened at $171.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $114.00 and a fifty-two week high of $178.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.92.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.21%.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ADI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $182.69.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Analog Devices stock. Camden National Bank bought a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

