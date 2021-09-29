Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.23. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 8.01%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 31,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $630,795.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,319.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rong Zhou sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $125,220.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,132.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,711 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,412 in the last three months. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,377,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,150,000 after buying an additional 233,012 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,441,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,046,000 after buying an additional 215,484 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,695,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,439,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,029,000 after purchasing an additional 34,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 844,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,017,000 after purchasing an additional 125,180 shares in the last quarter. 56.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $18.91 on Wednesday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $16.91 and a one year high of $21.63. The company has a market cap of $908.29 million, a P/E ratio of 90.05 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

