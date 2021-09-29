AMJ Financial Wealth Management Invests $3.25 Million in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fosun International Ltd raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 3,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.1% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% in the second quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 319,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,751,000 after purchasing an additional 25,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.23. The company had a trading volume of 208,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,678,182. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $94.33 and a 52 week high of $169.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.28 and its 200 day moving average is $156.53. The company has a market cap of $496.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JPM. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a $187.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

