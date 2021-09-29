AMJ Financial Wealth Management Buys Shares of 2,299 O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,809,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,590,622,000 after purchasing an additional 341,969 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,772,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $899,111,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,353,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $685,386,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $541,071,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 945,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $479,553,000 after acquiring an additional 122,611 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORLY. Bank of America lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James cut O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $586.84.

In other news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.21, for a total transaction of $1,450,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $506,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,638,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,628 shares of company stock valued at $58,150,270. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded up $12.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $625.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,576. The stock has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $602.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $561.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $424.03 and a 12 month high of $629.40.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.28 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.65 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

