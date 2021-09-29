AMJ Financial Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management grew its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Pool comprises about 1.7% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Pool were worth $3,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pool by 9.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Pool by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pool by 17.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Pool by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool in the first quarter worth about $417,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total value of $815,455.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $1,410,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,680 shares of company stock valued at $24,818,544. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

POOL stock traded up $2.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $446.72. 1,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,488. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $478.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $437.77. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $305.47 and a 12 month high of $500.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 0.77.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The company’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 38.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on POOL. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $462.14.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

