AMJ Financial Wealth Management Acquires 32,376 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 360.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,376 shares during the period. Jacobs Engineering Group accounts for 2.4% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $5,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 392.6% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 39,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 31,848 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 221,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,690,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,581,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,054,000 after buying an additional 32,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 8,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

J traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.80. 2,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,417. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.20 and a twelve month high of $145.97. The company has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.86.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 3.68%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.33%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

