Amerisur Resources (LON:AMER) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.18

Amerisur Resources plc (LON:AMER)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 19.18 ($0.25) and traded as high as GBX 19.18 ($0.25). Amerisur Resources shares last traded at GBX 19.18 ($0.25), with a volume of 4,817,237 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 19.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 19.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £241.31 million and a P/E ratio of -47.95.

Amerisur Resources Company Profile (LON:AMER)

Amerisur Resources plc engages in exploration and production of oil and gas assets in Colombia and Paraguay. It has assets around the OBA pipeline and also across the wider Putumayo region, with 11 blocks in total covering 984,000 hectares gross. Amerisur Resources Plc was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Cardiff, the United Kingdom.

