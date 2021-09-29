American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) by 204.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,798 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in American Well were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMWL. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of American Well by 130.7% in the first quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 12,653,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,800,000 after acquiring an additional 7,170,047 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in American Well by 98.3% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,868,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,455,000 after buying an additional 926,279 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Well by 20.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,674,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,080,000 after buying an additional 282,541 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in American Well by 127.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,515,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,325,000 after buying an additional 849,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. boosted its stake in American Well by 50.6% during the first quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. now owns 1,234,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,450,000 after buying an additional 414,842 shares during the last quarter. 40.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Well alerts:

In other American Well news, VP Paul Francis Mcneice sold 5,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $51,544.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,035.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $1,340,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 508,008 shares of company stock valued at $5,580,054. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMWL opened at $9.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a PE ratio of -4.07. American Well Co. has a 52-week low of $9.21 and a 52-week high of $43.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.29.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $60.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.28 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 79.09%. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Well Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

AMWL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Well from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on American Well from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on American Well in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on American Well from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.