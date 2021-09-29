American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Sets New 12-Month High at $56.25

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.25 and last traded at $56.21, with a volume of 36753 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.81.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.54.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.66 and its 200 day moving average is $50.08.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $11.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.56 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 5.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in American International Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in American International Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in American International Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in American International Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 38,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in American International Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group Company Profile (NYSE:AIG)

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

