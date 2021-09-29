Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at SVB Leerink

Investment analysts at SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Amedisys from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Amedisys in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.14.

AMED stock opened at $149.93 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $195.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.42. Amedisys has a 12 month low of $149.79 and a 12 month high of $325.12. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. Amedisys had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $564.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Amedisys’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Amedisys announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $2,106,513.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,380 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total transaction of $326,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,189,927.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 55.0% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 169 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Amedisys in the first quarter worth $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 38.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Amedisys in the second quarter worth $72,000. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

