Amarin’s (AMRN) Buy Rating Reiterated at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reiterated their buy rating on shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) in a report released on Sunday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amarin’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMRN. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a report on Monday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amarin from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.44.

NASDAQ AMRN opened at $5.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 525.53 and a beta of 2.23. Amarin has a 12 month low of $3.84 and a 12 month high of $9.25.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Amarin had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $154.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amarin will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Wayne Kalb sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amarin by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 147,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 28,964 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Amarin by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its holdings in Amarin by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its holdings in Amarin by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in Amarin by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 607,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after buying an additional 169,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.33% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

