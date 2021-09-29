ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.33.

NASDAQ:ALXO traded down $1.39 on Wednesday, hitting $73.36. The company had a trading volume of 104,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,154. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.56 and a beta of 4.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.80. ALX Oncology has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $117.45.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts expect that ALX Oncology will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Peter S. Garcia sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $4,449,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $405,546.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,300 shares of company stock worth $9,382,055 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in ALX Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in ALX Oncology by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

