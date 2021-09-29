ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. The company’s product candidate consist ALX148, which is in clinical stage. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.is based in Burlingame, California. “

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ALX Oncology presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.33.

ALXO opened at $74.75 on Tuesday. ALX Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $117.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -46.43 and a beta of 4.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.40 and its 200 day moving average is $63.80.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts predict that ALX Oncology will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Peter S. Garcia sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $4,449,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $911,319.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,827,753.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,300 shares of company stock valued at $9,382,055. Company insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ALX Oncology by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,518,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,973,000 after buying an additional 145,731 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Group bought a new position in ALX Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,955,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in ALX Oncology by 12,773.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,657,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in ALX Oncology by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

Read More: Inflation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ALX Oncology (ALXO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.