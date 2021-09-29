Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alphatec Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on the design, development, manufacturing and marketing of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. The Company’s principal product offering includes a variety of spinal implant products and systems consisted of components, such as spine screws and rods, spinal spacers, plates, and various biologics offerings. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ATEC. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.50 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.94. Alphatec has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $19.36.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $62.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.20 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 54.09% and a negative return on equity of 86.64%. As a group, analysts expect that Alphatec will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott Lish sold 10,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $142,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 2,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $26,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 5,631 shares of company stock valued at $75,312 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alphatec by 13.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,966,577 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $76,088,000 after acquiring an additional 594,482 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in Alphatec by 60.1% in the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,201,916 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $50,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,916 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alphatec by 20.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,161,208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $48,430,000 after acquiring an additional 529,579 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Alphatec by 26.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,890,583 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,964,000 after acquiring an additional 392,810 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphatec in the first quarter worth about $25,490,000. 44.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

