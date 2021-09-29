Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.4% of Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $1,054,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 43.0% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.7% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 64.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,846.21.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $21.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2,694.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,711. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,778.46 and a 200-day moving average of $2,481.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,433.23 and a twelve month high of $2,925.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

