Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd’s 5th Largest Position

PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 8.0% of PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $33,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 34.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL stock traded up $9.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,725.82. The company had a trading volume of 18,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,711. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,433.23 and a 52-week high of $2,925.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,778.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,481.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,350.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,846.21.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

