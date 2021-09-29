Alpha Impact (IMPACT) Achieves Market Cap of $9.31 Million

Alpha Impact (CURRENCY:IMPACT) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 29th. Over the last week, Alpha Impact has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Impact has a total market capitalization of $9.31 million and approximately $6,704.00 worth of Alpha Impact was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Impact coin can currently be bought for about $0.0287 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00066764 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.62 or 0.00102872 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.01 or 0.00136818 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,443.43 or 1.00096539 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,880.66 or 0.06793598 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $339.32 or 0.00800237 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Alpha Impact

Alpha Impact’s total supply is 424,128,123 coins and its circulating supply is 324,347,373 coins. Alpha Impact’s official Twitter account is @AlphaImpact_fi

