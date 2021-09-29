AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Insider Sells $90,450.00 in Stock

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) insider Agustin Melian sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $90,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Agustin Melian sold 800 shares of AlloVir stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $19,224.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Agustin Melian sold 18,586 shares of AlloVir stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $371,534.14.

Shares of ALVR traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.88. 244,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,185. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.53. AlloVir, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.66 and a 12-month high of $48.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 3.35.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.14). As a group, research analysts predict that AlloVir, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AlloVir by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,373,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,530,000 after buying an additional 558,523 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AlloVir by 7.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,352,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,435,000 after acquiring an additional 166,880 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AlloVir by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,711,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,786,000 after acquiring an additional 147,236 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in AlloVir by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,425,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,147,000 after acquiring an additional 245,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of AlloVir by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,334,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,336,000 after buying an additional 234,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.54% of the company’s stock.

ALVR has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on AlloVir in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AlloVir from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

