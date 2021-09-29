AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Insider Sells $90,450.00 in Stock

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) insider Agustin Melian sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $90,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Agustin Melian also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 15th, Agustin Melian sold 800 shares of AlloVir stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $19,224.00.
- On Friday, July 2nd, Agustin Melian sold 18,586 shares of AlloVir stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $371,534.14.
Shares of ALVR traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.88. 244,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,185. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.53. AlloVir, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.66 and a 12-month high of $48.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 3.35.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AlloVir by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,373,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,530,000 after buying an additional 558,523 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AlloVir by 7.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,352,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,435,000 after acquiring an additional 166,880 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AlloVir by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,711,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,786,000 after acquiring an additional 147,236 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in AlloVir by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,425,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,147,000 after acquiring an additional 245,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of AlloVir by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,334,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,336,000 after buying an additional 234,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.54% of the company’s stock.
ALVR has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on AlloVir in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AlloVir from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.
AlloVir Company Profile
Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.
Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?
Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.