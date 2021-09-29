AllianceBlock (ALBT) Hits 1-Day Volume of $3.28 Million

AllianceBlock (CURRENCY:ALBT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. AllianceBlock has a market capitalization of $167.62 million and $3.28 million worth of AllianceBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AllianceBlock coin can currently be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00001756 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AllianceBlock has traded 19.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00054168 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002439 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.88 or 0.00119318 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00011656 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.05 or 0.00168548 BTC.

AllianceBlock Profile

AllianceBlock (ALBT) is a coin. AllianceBlock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,955,783 coins. The official website for AllianceBlock is allianceblock.io . AllianceBlock’s official Twitter account is @allianceblock and its Facebook page is accessible here . AllianceBlock’s official message board is medium.com/@allianceblock

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on September 8th, 2020 in Utrecht, Netherlands, AllianceBlock tokens are the backbone of the AllianceBlock Ecosystem. The AllianceBlock Protocol is a decentralized, blockchain-agnostic layer 2 that aims to bridge traditional and decentralized finance and automate the process of converting any digital or crypto asset into a bankable product. The ALBT token serves as a multi-purpose tool to be utilized as the primary medium of exchange, means of reward for ecosystem participants, and network fee payment mechanism. In addition the ALBT token will act as the currency reserve of the ecosystem reserve pool and as a governance token for voting and power delegation. Token utility and scarcity is further achieved via a number of deflationary features including node staking, liquidity pooling, quarterly revenue-based token burns, and quarterly activity-based token burns. “

