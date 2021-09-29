Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Given New $277.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price objective increased by Benchmark from $270.00 to $277.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $306.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $295.68.

NYSE BABA opened at $152.39 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $144.44 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $175.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $14.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Alibaba Group by 12.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 118,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,773,000 after purchasing an additional 13,172 shares during the period. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 642,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $145,672,000 after buying an additional 306,055 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,731,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $811,269,000 after buying an additional 236,236 shares during the period. Finally, Noked Israel Ltd grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 136.1% during the 1st quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 13,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,146,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 24.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

