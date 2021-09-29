Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Hits New 12-Month High at $23.71

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.71 and last traded at $23.51, with a volume of 520047 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.18.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised Alexander & Baldwin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.43 and a beta of 1.40.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 8.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is 94.74%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALEX. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 9.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 1.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 45,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 157,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 3.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

About Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.