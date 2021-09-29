Albion Financial Group UT Takes Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Ares Capital by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 29,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,604 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 16.8% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 69,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,005 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 67,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 17.4% in the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 21,599 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the period. 29.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $20.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.59. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $13.54 and a 1-year high of $20.46.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 101.77%. The company had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.97 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.25%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

