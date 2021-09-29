Albion Financial Group UT Makes New Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tweedy Browne Co LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 39.5% during the second quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 1,547,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $350,900,000 after purchasing an additional 438,406 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 8,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 13,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 16,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 6,563 shares during the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $152.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $414.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $175.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.50. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $144.44 and a 1-year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $14.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. CLSA reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.68.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

