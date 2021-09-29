Albion Financial Group UT Makes New $511,000 Investment in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 43,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Consolidated Water during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Consolidated Water in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Water during the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 15.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. 42.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CWCO opened at $11.52 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.10 and its 200 day moving average is $12.36. The firm has a market cap of $175.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.17. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $15.37.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $16.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.75 million. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 1.91%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is presently 60.71%.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

