Albion Financial Group UT Invests $1.62 Million in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,708,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $748,529,000 after buying an additional 711,248 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 39.6% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 771,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,465,000 after purchasing an additional 219,085 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,062 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 9.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 522,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,115,000 after purchasing an additional 44,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 34.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 390,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,831,000 after purchasing an additional 98,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Shares of SEDG opened at $272.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $275.80 and a 200 day moving average of $264.12. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.10 and a twelve month high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.49. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SEDG. Wolfe Research began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stephens started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $336.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $314.00 price target on the stock. Finally, started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.13.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total transaction of $2,768,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 279,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,311,469.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.78, for a total transaction of $291,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,291,356. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.