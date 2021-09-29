Albion Financial Group UT Acquires New Shares in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE)

Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 21,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 336.9% during the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 850.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $175,000.

SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF stock opened at $101.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.82. SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF has a twelve month low of $73.85 and a twelve month high of $106.58.

