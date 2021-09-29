Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) shares fell 8.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.72 and last traded at $15.72. 2,486 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 138,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akoya Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Get Akoya Biosciences alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.43. The company has a current ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Akoya Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKYA. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter worth $43,394,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter worth $9,682,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter worth $8,544,000. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter worth $7,736,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the second quarter worth $7,703,000. Institutional investors own 26.85% of the company’s stock.

About Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Akoya Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoya Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.