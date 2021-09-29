Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.
MIMO opened at $6.85 on Tuesday. Airspan Networks has a twelve month low of $6.65 and a twelve month high of $14.41.
About Airspan Networks
