Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Director John Rakolta, Jr. Purchases 20,273 Shares of Stock

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 20,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.73 per share, with a total value of $1,373,090.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $66.95 on Wednesday. Agree Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $75.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a net margin of 32.93% and a return on equity of 3.64%. On average, analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.217 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.50%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

