agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Trading 4.3% Higher

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) was up 4.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.56 and last traded at $27.28. Approximately 3,701 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 737,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.15.

AGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded agilon health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Cowen started coverage on agilon health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of agilon health from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on agilon health in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, agilon health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.27.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $498.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.57 million. Research analysts expect that agilon health, inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John William Wulf sold 15,342 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $444,611.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 73,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $2,116,061.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,092,617 shares of company stock valued at $524,324,041.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in agilon health in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in agilon health during the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in agilon health during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in agilon health in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About agilon health (NYSE:AGL)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

