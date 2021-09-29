Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agile Therapeutics, Inc. is a women’s health specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of new prescription contraceptive products. The Company’s lead product candidate is Twirla (TM), also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch currently in Phase 3 clinical development. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AGRX. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $1.03 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.63.

Shares of AGRX opened at $0.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1.46. The company has a market cap of $91.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.95. Agile Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $3.77.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 million. Analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alfred Altomari acquired 26,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.26 per share, with a total value of $33,012.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dennis Reilly acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 226,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,410.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 36.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

