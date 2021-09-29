Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.07.

AFRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Affirm in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Affirm from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist upped their target price on Affirm from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Affirm from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Affirm by 1.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Affirm during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Affirm during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. BlueMar Capital Management LLC grew its position in Affirm by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 898.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. 36.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AFRM stock traded down $13.85 on Tuesday, hitting $114.52. The stock had a trading volume of 14,706,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,760,501. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.62. The company has a market cap of $30.36 billion and a PE ratio of -45.09. Affirm has a one year low of $46.50 and a one year high of $146.90.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $261.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.39 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 32.07% and a negative net margin of 48.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Affirm will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

