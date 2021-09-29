Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AFMD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Affimed by 31.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,028,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,598,000 after buying an additional 1,687,215 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Affimed by 0.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,335,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,355,000 after buying an additional 50,195 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Affimed by 2.9% during the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 5,265,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,753,000 after buying an additional 150,288 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Affimed by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,260,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,878,000 after purchasing an additional 315,959 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Affimed by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,545,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,135,000 after purchasing an additional 218,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFMD stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.85. 632,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,086,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.38. Affimed has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $11.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 2.67.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). Affimed had a negative return on equity of 34.91% and a negative net margin of 91.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Affimed will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Affimed

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

