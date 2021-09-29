Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.21% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AERI. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $38,546,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $9,460,000. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $8,585,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 49.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 957,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,118,000 after buying an additional 315,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,637,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,269,000 after buying an additional 125,831 shares in the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AERI opened at $11.49 on Wednesday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $21.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.49 and a 200-day moving average of $16.23. The company has a market capitalization of $542.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 175.35% and a negative return on equity of 1,531.00%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AERI. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $15.65 price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.94.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

